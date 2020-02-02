|
|
Alan Sjoboen Alan E. Sjoboen passed away January 27, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital at the age of 73. Alan was the middle son of three boys born to Hans and Dorothy Sjoboen in Parkland, WA on November 20, 1946. He graduated from Franklin Pierce High School, served in the United States Army and later graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in Engineering. For nearly 40 years, Alan worked as a well respected Engineer at Tuthill/Cablecraft in Tacoma, WA. Alan had many hobbies and interests. He was a handyman and was always working on cars. He was able to fix anything. He enjoyed the outdoors and was a Scoutmaster for Troop 692 in Tacoma. He loved to go camping, fishing, clam digging, and smelting. One of his favorite places to go was Kalaloch in the Olympic National Park. He spent many summers camping there with his family. Alan is survived by his wife JoAnne of 53 years, his sons Mark and Michael, younger brother Don, five grandchildren and lots of extended family. He will be greatly missed by all. A memorial service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 101 S. 96th Street, Tacoma, WA 98444.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020