|
|
Alan Theile Alan Theile passed away peacefully at home on July 28, 2019. He was 79 years old. Alan was born in Elizabeth, NJ to the late John and Theresa Theile. He resided in NJ and worked for General Motors from 1962-1996. After he retired, he and his wife, Diane, moved to The Villages, FL. They lived there together until Diane passed away in 2009. Alan remained in FL until 2019. He then moved back to NJ and lived with family. During his life he was very active in The Villages community, enjoyed dancing, billiards, spending time with family & friends, a devoted animal lover and was a huge NY Giants Football fan. He is survived by his four children, Cheryl Meehan of Oceanside, CA (Paul Aguilar), Shelley Klepp of Washington, NJ (Richard Klepp), Mark Theile of Southampton, PA (Jacqueline Theile) and Michael Theile of Freehold, NJ (Theresa Theile). In addition, his sister Geraldine Theile of Islin, NJ and 3 granddaughters (Ashley-Lynn, Raegan & Paige). Alan's funeral service was private for family only, on Saturday, 8/24, at St. Gabriel's Cemetery in Marlboro, NJ.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 5, 2019