Obituary Condolences Flowers Albert Rice Albert M. Rice "Al", born December 18, 1937 at Fort Lewis, WA, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2018 at home in Tacoma from lung cancer. After graduating from Puyallup High School in 1956, Al followed in his father's footsteps and joined the Air Force. He married fellow PHS graduate (1957) Sandra Miller on February 14, 1958. After marriage Al and Sandy moved to Tucson, Arizona, where Al was stationed, until he was honorably discharged in June 1960 when they then returned to Tacoma. Al was hired by the St. Regis Paper Company where he started as a temporary employee and, after schooling on the GI bill, worked his way up to journeyman boilermaker on the maintenance crew. He represented his fellow boilermakers as the shop steward, Local #568, for over 20 years. Al retired from the Simpson Paper Company, formerly St. Regis, in 2000 after 39.5 years. Al was a family man and took great pride in his family and home. He spent many hours working on his lawn and landscape. The joke among the family was that Augusta National Golf Club called Al for advice. Al was also "Mr. Handyman"; he could fix almost anything that was broken, he always said he could fix anything Sandy broke. He was a Tacoma Elks Lodge member for 55 years. Al and Sandy were married for close to 61 years. They enjoyed ballroom dancing and he became an active member/president of a local dance club. Playing golf was a sport he immensely enjoyed and the annual "fun" golf tournaments when they were vacationing in Manzanita, OR with family and friends were the high lights of each summer for twenty years, as were the annual golfing vacations to Alta Lake with friends. Al and Sandy were gracious hosts, the Friday night happy hour at their home was legendary among family and friends. In 2016 they sold the home they had lived in for 45 years and moved to a condo to enjoy life without yard work and with more golf. They enjoyed their retirement years; traveling with friends, and as "snowbirds", in AZ and the last 12 years in Palm Springs, CA. Al was preceded in death by his parents Morris and Frances Rice (Balch), sisters Jane Ventling and Marion Taylor. In addition to his wife, Sandra, Al is survived by sons Michael (Laura), Douglas, daughter Kristen Hunter (Dan), 5 grandchildren; Jake Hunter (Mandy), Sarah Engele (Blake), Dylan Rice (Erin), Lexie Snyder, and Landon Rice, 1 great-granddaughter, Madison Rice, sister Lisa Packnett and nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Franciscan Hospice Foundation P.O. Box 1502, Tacoma, WA 98401 will be appreciated by the family. A private service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

