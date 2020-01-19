|
|
Albert S. Bacon, lll Shortly after midnight moved into January 10, 2020, we lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Albert S. Bacon, lll. He was the steady rock of our family. Alb was born on March 2, 1932 in Niagara Falls, New York, always proud of the fact that his family, the Porter family, were early settlers and even owned Goat Island which stands in the middle of the river leading to the Falls. We greatly enjoyed his stories about early family escapades made humorous by his recitation. He was the son of Albert S. Bacon, Jr. and Lovinia Porter Bacon and the grandson of Albert S. Bacon, longtime Presbyterian minister in the Falls for whom the Albert S. Bacon church was built. In his youth Alb lived in Lewiston, N.Y, a suburb of the Falls. He went to local schools until high school when he entered the DeVeaux military school in the Falls. After graduation he attended and graduated from The University of Virginia to which he showed lifelong pride. His son graduated from The University years later and they shared their Cavalier loyalty. After college Alb moved to NYCity to work in his first job at Niagara Alkali Company, later Hooker Chemical which brought him to Tacoma. His later work life focused on the computer industry installing his first sale at the Boeing Company. He and a friend established a small computer services company, Computer Services Inc. and later sold it to become involved in computer installations. In between he fulfilled a lifetime dream, moving with Connie for two years to live in France where they happily hosted family and countless friends and developed lifelong friendships. While in NY he met and married the love of his life, Constance Talbott. The were together for almost 65 years. They had three children, Helen (Jeff Fraychineaud ), Virginia (Dave Douglas ), and Albert IV ( Aileen Quealy ) and five grandchildren, Bryce Douglas, Cole Douglas (Katie Christianson), Connor, Claire and Shannon Bacon and great-grandson, Brady Douglas. Alb responded to the draft and served 2 years in the Army. His last work was for the Dept. of Defense, where he was Deputy Adjutant General at Ft. Lewis, now JBLM. Throughout his life he contributed to the community as Pres. Of the Lakewold Gardens Board, a trustee of Charles Wright Academy, board member of Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, an early supporter of Junior Achievement, and a more than 50 year member of the Tacoma Golf and Country Club. He especially enjoyed working with young children with the Werlin program helping them improve their ability to read and helped many students improve their abilities. Through the years he and Connie supported many community organizations. His love of travel touched the whole family. He and Connie traveled the world and thoroughly enjoyed several family trips to Europe, Africa, Mexico and around Washington state, particularly the wine country. He enjoyed many good times at the family home in Long Beach. Underlying all else, Alb's family has always come first - he was there for each member, proud of their accomplishments and ready to reassure them. His greatest achievement is his strong and loving family. He will be greatly missed. Thanks to all the Franciscan family who supported all of us and particularly to Dr, Chaves and Dr. Holderman and to St. Joseph Hospital Hospice and special thanks to Rev. Marian Stinson, Alb's special mentor. She will officiate at his memorial service scheduled on Sunday, February 23rd at 3 pm in St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Lakewood followed by a reception at the church.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020