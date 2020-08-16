1/
Albert Zucally
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Zucally Tsgt USAF Retired Albert Anthony Zucally March 9, 1941 Butte, Montana to April 23, 2020 Olympia, WA. Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa gave up his pain and went to heaven on April 23, 2020. There to greet him were his two daughters, Margaret (infant) and Charlene Ann (23 years) along with his old friend of 45 years, Wendall King who went to heaven on April 21, 2020. During his 20 years in the USAF, he was a jet engine mechanic, flight engineer instructor on C-141 Starlifter cargo planes, and a precision measurement technician. Later he retired from the PMEL lab in Boeing South Park as a precision measurement technician. He made his home on South Hill, WA and then on to Lewis County, WA. Al joined Joyce on November 20, 1970 in marriage. Along with a loving wife Al also gained three children David, Sally and Betsy. It has been a very loving 51 years, full of excitement, tears and joy. Thank you for loving us and making our family your family. Happy trails to you until we meet again. May the good Lord take a liking to you. Those who knew Al please join us for a farewell party on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at the Hideaway Tavern 23227 Mountain Hwy E in Spanaway WA. Al is interned at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved