Albert Zucally Tsgt USAF Retired Albert Anthony Zucally March 9, 1941 Butte, Montana to April 23, 2020 Olympia, WA. Our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and great-grandpa gave up his pain and went to heaven on April 23, 2020. There to greet him were his two daughters, Margaret (infant) and Charlene Ann (23 years) along with his old friend of 45 years, Wendall King who went to heaven on April 21, 2020. During his 20 years in the USAF, he was a jet engine mechanic, flight engineer instructor on C-141 Starlifter cargo planes, and a precision measurement technician. Later he retired from the PMEL lab in Boeing South Park as a precision measurement technician. He made his home on South Hill, WA and then on to Lewis County, WA. Al joined Joyce on November 20, 1970 in marriage. Along with a loving wife Al also gained three children David, Sally and Betsy. It has been a very loving 51 years, full of excitement, tears and joy. Thank you for loving us and making our family your family. Happy trails to you until we meet again. May the good Lord take a liking to you. Those who knew Al please join us for a farewell party on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at the Hideaway Tavern 23227 Mountain Hwy E in Spanaway WA. Al is interned at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent WA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store