|
|
Alberta Elaine Harrison March 20, 1938 January 29, 2020 Alberta Elaine Harrison, 81, was born in Baltimore, Maryland to Joseph Fletcher Ellis, Sr. and Alberta Louise Ellis. She met Robert Harrison and they married.Their 49 years of marriage included living in Germany and France due to Robert's military career and having seven children.They later settled in Tacoma, WA. Her husband, parents and three brothers preceded her in death. She is survived by her six daughters, one son, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two sisters, one aunt (age 100), and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at New Tacoma Funeral Home in University Place, WA. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall, 101 Holly Court, Fircrest, WA 98466. Guest book at www.newtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 5, 2020