Alexander McKie "Mickey" Donnan 9/12/1922 - 8/2/2019 Mickey was born in San Francisco and settled in Mill Valley, CA, where he met and married Carlyn Wright and raised his family. He worked in San Francisco until his retirement in 1986, when he and Carly moved to Gig Harbor, where he enjoyed over 30 years of retirement. He is survived by sons Leland, Brian (Liz), and daughter Phoenix Rising (Gabrielle), five grand-children, and four great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by Carly and Jean Robison (second love).
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019