Alexander McLeod August 11, 1951 - April 15, 2019 Alexander McLeod passed away at the age of 67 in Tacoma. He was born in the Army hospital at Fort Gordon in Georgia, August 11, 1951 to Archibald Angus and Hannah (Buchanan) McLeod. The family moved to Tacoma in 1956, where his father served as the Commanding Officer of the Armed Services Police of Tacoma. Alexander attended Holy Cross School, Truman Junior High, and Wilson High School. He is preceded in death by his wife of 31 years, Teresa K. McLeod, his parents, and two brothers; Harold McLeod and John McLeod. Alexander is survived by his brother Duncan Buchanan McLeod of Tacoma, nieces; Hannah Quintero McLeod, and Rosa Quintero McLeod, both of Tacoma, Susan McLeod of Eugene, Oregon, and Fern McLeod of Troy, Idaho. Please see obituary and sign online guestbook at www.tuellmckee.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 20, 2019