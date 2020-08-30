Alexander Munce Jr. Alexander Munce Jr, Born 2/11/1931 8/22/2020, was raised and lived in Tacoma all but 11 years of his life. The last 11 years he lived in a peaceful community in Puyallup. He leaves behind his wife, Bonnie Jean Munce, and Step family Jim, Odie and Nicolas plus numerous family in the Tacoma area, and beyond. He will be joining his 2 brother's, who went before him; Ron and Clarence Munce. Alex was a Teamster 313 truck driver for many years, and served as Teamsters 313 Trustee for a term. He also enjoyed being a professional wrestler in the 1960's, and went by the handle Mad Man Munce, and Bull Dog Bates. He shared many stories of his adventures in life.and you could hear him loud and clear. He will be missed.



