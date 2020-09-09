1/
Alexandre Sergueev
Alexandre Sergueev Sergueev Alexandre, 94, died in Tacoma on September 1, 2020. A native of Siberia, Russia, he served in the Soviet Army from 1943-1947, fighting in WWII and attaining the rank of Lieutenant. He then graduated from Stalinsky Metallurgical Institute and subsequently worked as an engineer at Novolipetsky Metallurgical Plant in Lipetsk. In 1992, he immigrated to the US and obtained citizenship. He loved playing chess, fishing, cooking, writing poetry, singing, and reading. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Anna Sergeev, his wife Alexandra Polyanskaya, and his 12 siblings. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Elena Gleyzer of Tacoma, his granddaughter Elizabeth Gleyzer, and his brothers Vladimir Sergeev of Boca Raton, FL, and Sergey Sergeev of Kerch, Russia. Memorials preferred to: The Seattle Chess Club, The Humane Society of Tacoma, and The National Park Foundation.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 9, 2020.
