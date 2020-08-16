Alfred Caprez July 1924 - August 7, 2020 Born in Zurich, Switzerland and immigrated to America in 1951. He worked for 30+ years as an professional electrical engineer for Tacoma City Light. His joys in life included active membership in the Crystal Mtn. ski patrol, hiking, running, globetrotting, and playing Jass with the guys at the Swiss Sportsman's Club. He served as a Scoutmaster and was an active member of the Mountaineers, including summits of Mt Rainier. He was an avid berry-picker, and jigsaw puzzler, and in recent years still walked a couple miles a day. He was a kind, generous, loving, calm and patient man who will be greatly missed. He was predeceased by his sister, Pauly Fitze, and grandson Benjamin. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Annelies; daughter Esther; son Bruno (Valaurie); step-son Andrew (Carrie); and step-daughter Heidi (Joe). Grossvater was beloved by his grandchildren Rosanna (Tim), Karina, Nile, Sterling (Jessica), Adrian (Sarah), and Nathaniel; and his great-granddaughter Indigo. He passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Franciscan Hospice or the Swiss Sportsman's Club of Tacoma.



