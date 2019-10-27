|
Alfred Christ Anderson Sept. 30, 1949 - Oct. 17, 2019 Alfred Christ Anderson, 70, of Spanaway, Washington, passed away, Thursday, October 17, 2019, attended by immediate family members. He died from complications after suffering a massive stroke. Al was born September 30, 1949, in Tacoma, Washington to Anton Anderson and Anna Anderson Musick. He grew up in Parkland, Washington, graduating from Franklin Pierce High School and lived his adult life on Enchanted Island at Spanaway Lake. He felt blessed to spend 43 years living his dream on 'The Island.' Al was an active real estate investor throughout his life and particularly after retiring from his Fircrest-based iron railing business. He was an accomplished water skier, jet-skier, snow skier, classic automobile restorer, construction expert, inveterate traveler, everyone's best friend and favorite 'Grandpa.' Al's great smile and outgoing, friendly nature won over every person he met. Al could accomplish anything to which he set his mind. He was the first person you called for solutions to construction problems, to help on your project or for fun at any event or on a trip. Al is survived by his son, Justin Michael Anderson and his wife Robyn of Gig Harbor Washington; two grandchildren, Brynn Anderson and Blake Anderson; his sister Bonnie Larson (Curtis) and brother Merle Anderson. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Sunday, November 3rd at Fircrest Golf Club, 1500 Regents Boulevard, Fircrest, Washington 98466. Al's ongoing charity commitment was to . In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at stjude.org or by calling 800-882-6344, memorial ID 11766044.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019