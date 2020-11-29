1/1
Alfred G. Manz Sr.
1940 - 2020
Alfred G. Manz, SR.
July 15, 1940 - November 18, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Al was born July 15th, 1940 in Davidson Saskatchewan Canada. He passed peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 18th.
He was preceded in death by his son Alfred, JR. and brother Gordon. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nellie, his children Melinda Small and James Manz, his grandchildren Melissa, Scott and Suzanne and his great grandchildren Ayden, Olivia and Gavin. His sister Donna Mower of Arizona. Al retired in 2003 from Rosen Plumbing Supply after 38 years of service.
Al enjoyed his bowling, golfing, and camping with his family and friends.
Al was a past president of South Tacoma Eagles where he was known for the crab feeds and the brats, beans and beer dinners, he did for the Cancer Society.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cancer Society. Online condolences at www.tacomamausoleum.com. Arrangements by Tacoma Mausoleum and Mortuary, 253-474-9574.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
TACOMA MAUSOLEUM & MORTUARY
5302 S JUNETT ST
TACOMA, WA 98409
(253) 474-9574
