Alice Dunn Alice Elizabeth Dunn-Pelker went home to be with our Lord and Savior in Lakewood, WA on May 11th, 2020. She was born September 9th 1934 in Woodlawn, Tennessee to Theron and Alice Bagwell. She graduated from Kankakee Westview High School in Kankakee, Illinois in 1952. Alice then moved to the Tacoma area in 1964. Alice was the first female director west of the Mississippi of an Office of Economic Opportunity Program (OEO) located at the Eastside Multi Service Center, in the 60s. She then became the first working, single mother to become a fully licensed foster care provider in Washington State. She went on to care for a multitude of troubled teen aged boys over a 35 year period. Alice drove bus for the Bethel School District for 25 years; including many years driving the special needs bus where she was adored by her riders. She worked tirelessly with the PSE union and then sat on the Bethel School Board from 1999-2003. Many great accomplishments occurred over her years of service to local children, with her most recognized getting playground equipment donated for Roy Elementary School. Alice is survived by her loving husband of nine years, Bernie Pelker. She is also survived by her three sons, Stewart, Gary and Michael, their spouses, ten grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. In honor of Alice's great love for children, the family in encouraging donations to The Wishing Well Foundation of Pierce County, a charity that assists foster care families in our area. While we already miss her here on Earth, we know she is rejoicing in Heaven and breathing deep once again.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store