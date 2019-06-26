Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Magdanz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Etta "Mema" (Condon) Magdanz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Etta "Mema" (Condon) Magdanz Obituary
Alice Etta (Condon) Magdanz "Mema" Alice was born on 4/23/1930 in Burbank, CA. and passed away peacefully 6/6/2019 in Tacoma, WA. She is survived by her daughters; Jane Magdanz (Joe Parke), Susan King (Ed King) and Sarah Magdanz (Todd Johnson), Grandchildren; Steven Neeley (Mary Neeley), Jacqueline and Sarah Jayne King. Also numerous Nieces and Nephews, extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at VFW Post in Ruston, 4741 N Baltimore St. Tacoma, WA 98407, on July 14th, 1:00 to 4:00 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to an animal . Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.