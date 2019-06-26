|
|
Alice Etta (Condon) Magdanz "Mema" Alice was born on 4/23/1930 in Burbank, CA. and passed away peacefully 6/6/2019 in Tacoma, WA. She is survived by her daughters; Jane Magdanz (Joe Parke), Susan King (Ed King) and Sarah Magdanz (Todd Johnson), Grandchildren; Steven Neeley (Mary Neeley), Jacqueline and Sarah Jayne King. Also numerous Nieces and Nephews, extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will take place at VFW Post in Ruston, 4741 N Baltimore St. Tacoma, WA 98407, on July 14th, 1:00 to 4:00 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to an animal . Please see the full obituary at www.edwardsmemorial.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 26, 2019