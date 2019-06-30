Alice T. Rogers Alice was born in Tacoma in 1927 to Luman and Grace Hawley. Generous, intellectually curious and kind, Alice had a real zest for life and strong spirit of adventure. She was student body president at Tacoma Catholic College. After graduating in 1947, she married James Rogers, a dashing and decorated naval aviator. Together they raised 7 children, all the while fulfilling leadership roles in service to the community. Widowed at 49 with children still at home, Alice earned her BA and completed training for hospital chaplaincy. Her dedication and compassion inspired her to work as a chaplain into her 70's. She moved to Franke Tobey Jones in 2008 and played an active, vital role for which she received several awards. Challenged by Alzheimer's, she moved to Portland in 2016 to live with her daughter Sam and grandson Adam. Along with daughter Terry, they devoted themselves to her care. She died gently and beloved on April 20th at the age of 92. Alice is survived by her children William (Kathryn), Grace Franich (Michael), Dorothy Rosenbladt (Robert), Terry Rogers, Michelle "Sam" Rogers, Chris (Samantha) and son-in-law Bruce Carter. She was preceded in death last year by her daughter, Jennifer Carter. Come honor and celebrate Alice's life on Sunday, July 14th 2:00 PM at the UPS Kilworth Memorial Chapel in Tacoma on N. 18th & Warner. For more info visit www.crowncremationburial.com/obituaries/obituary/17177_Alice_Rogers

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 30, 2019