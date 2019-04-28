|
Alice Thorp Alice E Thorp, 73, passed away Saturday, April 20th, 2019. Alice was born May 25th, 1945. In 1977 she married Bill Thorp and between the two of them, they had 5 daughters. Alice loved trips to Alaska and watching the mama deer and her babies who were in her yard regularly. Alice is survived by husband Bill. Daughters Julie, Gina, Carrie, Alisa, and Laura. Brothers Pete, Larry, and Butch. As well as 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Services will be announced.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019