Alison Hoffman
August 31, 1935 - October 18, 2020
Tacoma
, Washington - Alison Thea Holdridge Hoffman completed her wonderful life on Oct. 18, 2020 at the age of 85.
Alison was big-hearted, fun-loving, and had a passion for children. She cried watching Little House on the Prairie, and her laugh (more aptly described as a "guffaw") was frequently funnier than the joke that preceded it. In her younger years, she did cartwheels, climbed trees, and caught baseballs in her bare hand. A natural in the pool, Alison enjoyed lifeguarding, teaching, racing, and entertaining people with synchronized swimming moves.
Alison was born in Ashland, Oregon on August 31, 1935, and was raised in Hood River, Oregon where she went to school, eventually obtaining a bachelor's degree from Oregon State University, and a master's degree from the University of Washington. She worked in the Tacoma Public Schools as a social worker and counselor for about 40 years, mostly at Park Avenue and Jennie Reed Elementary Schools.
Alison met her husband Jim Hoffman in 1962. Both worked with young people—Alison at the YWCA, and Jim at the YMCA. They were married in 1963 and enjoyed 57 years of loving partnership. Alison and Jim had two children—Julie R. Walsh (Michael) and Andrew L. Hoffman (Lori). She was also the proud grandma of Sarah, Ethan, Garrett, Aidan, Laine, Emery, Henry, and Benjamin.
Alison loved crossword puzzles, long walks, talking with her hands, feeding the birds, weeding the garden, buying gifts from novelty catalogues, contributing to charities, and especially sending letters and cards to relatives and friends.
She will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Covington, Washington. A celebration of her life will be scheduled as soon as possible, consistent with public health guidelines. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the children's charity of your choice
.