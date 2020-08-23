Allan A. Bucholz Allan A. Bucholz was a member of the greatest generation. Born in Tacoma, WA on July 22, 1925. He was raised by his single father, Arnold. After graduating from Lincoln High School in 1943 he was drafted in the US Army for World War II.He served with honor in the 12th Cavalry in Bismarck, Archipelago, New Guinea, Southern Philippines, and Luzon.He received two Bronze Service Stars, the Philippines Liberation medal, the Victory Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal. Allan was an architect, an entrepreneur and a loyal family man.After returning from the war, Allan married Dorothy Virginia Kroll and earned an Architectural degree from the University of Washington.Allan and Dorothy had two children, son Jeffrey A. Bucholz and daughter Susan M. Jensen.Allan worked at Tacoma Millwork Supply and then Monitor Cabinets, where he managed product design.On the side Allan acquired and developed real estate for personal and investment purposes. He designed and built residences for his family, trading up the property ladder from a duplex to a single family home in Tacoma. In 1961, Allan designed and built a waterfront home in Gig Harbor.He moved his family there and lived in the house until he passed peacefully on August 18th. Allan was an influential member of the Gig Harbor community.He designed the old Gig Harbor City Hall on Judson Street (now occupied by Timberland Bank) and the Gig Harbor Fire station on Kimball Drive which used to serve as the area's headquarters.He was also the architect of several residential homes across Pierce County. In 1971, Allan designed a line of boats for Northwest waters and founded his own business, Tiderunner Boats.The property that Allan acquired for the original boat plant along N. Harborview Drive remains in the family, having transitioned to mixed-use rental spaces in 1998. Allan led a life of adventure and service to others.He was a charter member of the Rotary Club in Gig Harbor and was an active participant and generous donor in its many great works.Allan traveled the world, but his favorite location was Gig Harbor. He could frequently be spotted walking the harbor.He also enjoyed fishing, photography, golf, collecting old cars, cheering on local sports teams (most especially the Huskies), and tinkering on building projects. Allan was preceded in death by first wife, Dorothy, who died in 1989. He is survived by his second wife, Joanne Rice, whom he married in 1990; his two children; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren (five living, two more on the way); and a large stepfamily who he also cared deeply for. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date when it is safer to gather.



