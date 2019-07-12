|
Allan Neil McLean February 27, 1939 - June 29, 2019 Allan Neil McLean is survived by Sally Ann, his wife of 47 years; a brother Dennis; sons Darrell (Lisa) and Bryan; grandson Travis (Heather) and great-grandchildren Pia and Ledger. Allan taught English in the Franklin Pierce School District for 36 years and then taught at Pierce College's Puyallup campus for another six years. A memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church by The Narrows, 6730 North 17th Street, Tacoma, at 11 a.m. with lunch to follow on Monday, July 15th. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to St. Mark's Scholarship Fund.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 12, 2019