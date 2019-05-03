Home

Allan R Campbell 1/27/31- 4/28/19 Passed away peacefully April 28th 2019. Born January 27 1931 in Tacoma to Lillian and Ross Campbell. Allan was preceded in death by brothers Richard and Glenn and wife Irma. He is survived by two sons Dale & Bruce (Lisa) Campbell. He served in the Army from 1952-1954 and remained employed by the federal government for a total of 48 years. Services will be held at 1pm (viewing 12:30) Sunday May 7th at Mt. View Memorial Park.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 3, 2019
