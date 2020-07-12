Allen "Mike" Hodges Mike was born on May 11, 1942 to Dean and Rosemary Hodges and passed away at his home on June 22, 2020. Mike was raised in Tacoma, graduated from Wilson High School in 1960, and opened Mike Hodges Equipment on the Hilltop in 1968. Mike had a gift of being able to fix almost anything; if he couldn't fix something, he would learn how to very quickly. He was also adept at coming up with "Hodge adapters", finding ways to do things better, easier, safer, and faster. From the time he became an adult, Mike loved helping others. He was always available to lend a helping hand whenever needed. He could also always tell a great story! Having lived his entire life in Tacoma, Mike knew many people and made many friends. He will be missed. Mike loved his family, friends, home, shop, and his "shop cats". He enjoyed crabbing, oyster picking, and shrimping on Hood Canal - one of his favorite places. Mike is survived by his wife Kathy, son John, daughter Kirsten, granddaughters Ashley and Delaney, great grandson Jaedyn, brother Len, sister Molly (Joe), "adopted son Tim and family", and many extended family members and friends. Due to COVID 19 a memorial cannot be scheduled at this time, but is planned for a date in the future.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store