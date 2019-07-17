|
|
Allen K Whipple June 2, 1951 May 21, 2019 Allen Whipple was a long time resident of Tacoma and Puyallup Wa. He graduated from Lincoln High School. After high school he joined the U.S. Coast Guard. After being honorably discharged, Allen held jobs with the U.S. Postal Service, Tacoma City Light, and N.W. Linings. Through all his work he traveled six of the seven seas. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Mary Genne Whipple , Sister Marilyn Davies, (Chris Davies) Sons Seth Whipple, (Natasha) Kelvin Whipple (Eryn), Brint Allen Whipple (Stacie) Amanda Marie Cornelious, six Grandchildren and one Great Grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Proceeded in Death by his Parents Francis Whipple, and Margaret Martindale. Sister (Sharon Saunders McManis) Brother (Nathan Whipple) Mother-in-law (Jerry Getchell) Father-in-law (Papa Chet). A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday July 21, 2019 at the LeMay Car Museum in Tacoma Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 17, 2019