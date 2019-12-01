|
Allen Kent Byrd Aug. 27, 1962 - Nov. 12, 2019 Kent passed away unexpectedly in his home in Tacoma. He is survived by his loving wife Norma, stepson Chad, stepdaughter Kelly, mother Charlotte, brother Randall, sister Carla, many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Kent loved music, animals, golfing, and the Seahawks. He proudly served in the Untied States Coast Guard. His Celebration of Life will be held at Concordia Christian Academy in Tacoma, Dec 7, 1:00 pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019