Allen Lee Neumann 06/12/1938-05/10/2020 Allen "Lee" Neumann, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home on May 10, 2020 in University Place, WA. He was born June 12, 1938 in Wenatchee, WA, and was the eldest of two children born to Allen and Hazel Neumann.In 1941, Lee and his family moved to Tacoma, WA. He graduated Stadium High School in 1956 and subsequently attended the College of Puget Sound (University of Puget Sound). In 1958, he served in the U.S. Army and was known for his marksmanship. He spent most of his life in the car business as a salesman, manager, and at one time, the owner of Lee's Auto Sales. He retired in January 2000. In 1960, he married Rose-Marie Linggi and they raised four children. Lee's many life interests included golfing, attending his yard and traveling extensively with his wife and family. He enjoyed sketching, wood carving, and in his younger years playing the piano. He is survived by his wife, Rose-Marie; children, Kathryn (John) Stanley, Cheryl Ann (Rodney) Donaville, Mark (Robin) Neumann, and Michele (Luddrick) James; six grandchildren, Sarah, Rachel, Emma, Matthew, Elizabeth, and Daniel; and sister, Joyce (James) Zevenbergen.A mass will be celebrated at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church at a later date. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.