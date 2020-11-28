Allen Lloyd Wahlers Sr.

November 16, 2020

Yakima, Washington - Allen L. Wahlers Sr. was born December 1928 in Tacoma, WA to Arthur O. and Ruth B. Wahlers; he died November 16, 2020 in Yakima, WA. from virus related pneumonia; he was 91 years old.

When Allen was a child his parents moved to Multnomah, OR where he grew up. Allen served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War; after he finished his military service he went back to school and graduated from the University of Oregon. He was a Ducks fan for the rest of his life.

Allen L. Wahlers Sr. was a loving and giving father; he had five children and is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Arthur Wahlers, his sister Ruth Briggs, and his son, Allen L. Wahlers, Jr. whose loss was never far from his mind. Allen Wahlers is survived by his other four children; Tammy Thompson, Bernice Reber, (John and) Sonja Aarnink, and Eric (and Brandy) Wahlers. In the latter years of his life one of Allen's greatest joys was spending time with his children and his seven grandchildren; James (and Gergana) Ruff, Nell Thompson, Mark Thompson, Elizabeth Thompson, John Reber, Sydney Aarnink, and Spencer Wahlers. He was also very proud to welcome his first great-grandchild, Eden Ray Ruff.

Allen Wahlers loved deeply and completely, he didn't do anything halfway. His love and steady devotion, decency, caring nature, and sense of humor, will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. We, his children, were lucky enough to have him all our lives; as a father and a friend we could count on. We will miss you Dad, more than words can ever adequately express.





