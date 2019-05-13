Allen P. Munn Allen P. Munn passed away peacefully April 25, 2019 at home. Born November 14, 1930 to Robert E. Munn and Sally (Skillings) Munn in Tacoma, WA, he grew up in the Larchmont neighborhood and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. He graduated from Washington State College in 1952 with a degree in Dairy Science. While at WSC, he met Kathryn Wallace. They were married December 17, 1955. Allen worked in the dairy industry his entire career. He was a member of Alpha Gamma-Rho fraternity, a charter member of Mayflower Congregational Church, and later United Church in University Place. In retirement, he loved international travel, trips to the Oregon Coast, supporting his grandchildren in their activities, and was a regular walker on the Chambers Bay trail where he met some of his best friends. Allen was known for his quick wit and dry sense of humor. Allen was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert S. Munn (WWII); and his Sister, Mary Pat (Munn) Sebring. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Kathryn Munn; his sister, Sally Janet Munn; his daughter, Mary Kay (Munn) Myers (Steve), Shelton; his sons, Robert Munn (Sally), Redmond and Steve Munn (Kay Keating), Laguna Beach, CA; and grandchildren, Rob Munn, Kathryn Myers McMillan (Mike), Hiram Munn, and Sarah Myers (Derik Moon); and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Allen's life will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the family home in University Place from 1-4 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to My Sister's Pantry food bank, United Church in University Place, 3912 Grandview Dr. W., University Place, WA 98466. Guestbook at: www.newtacoma.com



