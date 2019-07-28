Home

Alma May (Olsen) Kroeger

Alma May (Olsen) Kroeger Obituary
Alma May (Olsen) Kroeger Alma May (Olsen) Kroeger passed away on July 16th 2019 at her home in Allyn, Wa. surrounded by her family. She was born May 1st 1933 in Tacoma, Wa. Alma graduated from Lincoln High School in Tacoma in 1951. After school she was a telephone operator for the phone company in Tacoma. She then moved to Washington DC and worked for the US State Department. After returning to Washington she worked for United Airlines at Sea-Tac airport. That was when she met her beloved husband of 60 years, Arthur Kroeger. Alma and Arthur Kroeger were married on March 14th 1959. They had three children, Paul, Jane and Susan. They were later blessed with a grandchild, Katelyn. Alma was an avid reader and loved to sing in her church choir. She and Art traveled the world to many places. She also loved to play golf and spend time with her family and many dear friends who loved her very much. We will celebrate Alma's life with family and friends at Faith Lutheran Church in Shelton.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 28, 2019
