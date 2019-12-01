|
Alma Ruth Laing Feb. 2, 1931 - Oct. 19, 2019 Alma Ruth Laing, a longtime resident of Tacoma, passed away peacefully on October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alexander Laing and Ruth Johnson Laing. Alma Ruth was born in Bremerton, Washington on February 2, 1931. Her father being a navy man, she lived in many places over the years. Alma Ruth attended the Cincinnati School for the Deaf. Following the death of her mother in 1962 she and her father moved back to Washington and lived in Tacoma. For many years she was a member of the Flying Fingers Club in Tacoma as well as the Lutheran Church for the Deaf. Alma Ruth's mother, Ruth Johnson was born and raised on Anderson Island, where her parents and brothers operated Johnson Farm, a dairy and poultry operation. As a young girl Alma spent many summers at the farm. Later, after moving back to the area Alma Ruth and her father made weekly visits to assist in the farm chores. Upon the death of her uncle Rudolph Johnson in 1975, Alma Ruth inherited the farm. Later that year she deeded seven acres of the original farmstead to the Anderson Island Historical Society to serve as a museum honoring the Johnson Family and celebrating Anderson Island's pioneer heritage. She continued to attend the society's weekly work parties as long as she was able. Alma Ruth was the last of her family line, but she is survived by her long term friends, Ed and Peggy Ehnat of Graham and the grateful residents of Anderson Island who are the beneficiaries of her generous donation. A special thank you to Nadia and Vic Dzyk, Nina, Lily, and Stella for the loving care they provided for Alma the past few years.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 1, 2019