|
|
Alma Stewart Weldy 1924 - 2019 A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. A faithful servant and pillar in the church passed away peacefully July 5th in Tacoma. She was a woman whose love had no limits. She was a mentor, coach, compassionate, caring and loyal to her faith, family, and friends. There will be a celebration of her life at Freedom River Church, Thursday, July 25th at 6:30 pm. And a funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church, Friday, July 26th at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on July 20, 2019