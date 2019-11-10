Home

Alonzo L. Whitehurst June 2, 1926 Oct. 27, 2019 Alonzo "Big Al" Whitehurst was born in Mulvane, Kansas to Charles and Anna Whitehurst. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Vella Gulf during WWII. Al is survived by children: Robert (Donna), Janet (Jerry) Henkel, Daniel (Annie) and Mark (Michelle), many grand and great-grandchildren, and companion, Bette Nicholson. Memorial services will be held on November 14, 2019, Calvary Presbyterian Church, Enumclaw, WA, 11 AM and committal, 2:30 PM Tahoma National Cemetery, Covington, WA. Full obituary at edwardsmemorial.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 10, 2019
