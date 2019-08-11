|
Altha Evangeline Mesler Beloved sister and aunt, departed to be with her Savior on August 5, a few weeks after celebrating her 99th birthday. She leaves behind her sisters Nancy, Bonnie, Mary Ellen, Janet (John), Robin (John), and Valeria, and brothers Burgon, Alex (Sue), Philip (Sonia), and Loman. She is predeceased by five siblings: Chet, David, Elizabeth, Norma, and Richard. Born in 1920 with her twin sister Norma, second and third of the 11 children of Burgon and Bessie Elnora Mesler, in the family homestead in Ashford, near the Paradise entrance to Mt. Rainier National Park, Altha was raised in north Tacoma near Jefferson Park, in the home her father built. Only 14 when her mother died, Altha did her part to keep the large family together and thriving through the Great Depression. Altha and Norma graduated from Stadium High School in 1938. For two years during World War II, Altha served in the women's branch of the U.S. Marine Corps. She graduated from Washington State College (now WSU) with a degree in Bacteriology in 1948, but soon decided to pursue a new career, earning her Teaching Credential from USC; thereafter she taught 5th and 6th graders in Tacoma for 28 years, impacting hundreds of children with her gentle and wise teaching style. When she retired from teaching, Altha volunteered as Librarian for Heritage Christian School. Altha enjoyed travel, reading, hummingbirds, and Sudoku, but her primary interests were her large extended family and her church, Tacoma Bible Presbyterian. Up until her 99 th birthday, Altha and her sisters met weekly for more than 40 continuous years, praying for the 250-plus family members on their list. All the family praises God for Altha's faithful Christian life, lived with characteristic gentleness and grace until the day of her home-going. Gifts in remembrance may be given to the Tacoma Rescue Mission or to Care Net, local ministries dear to Altha.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 11, 2019