Althea Guizzetti Althea Stephenson Guizzetti, age 93, passed away on Sunday, Jan 5, 2020 in Tacoma WA from complications following a recent fall. She was born and raised in Tacoma. John and Althea owned and operated various restaurants for over 40 years including the popular Johnny's Ranch and Giovanni's Restaurants. She was a devout Catholic sharing her faith with those around her. She truly lived life to the fullest whether being with family, friends, or others. She is survived by 5 children: Her sons: John (Carolyn) Guizzetti, Jerry (Sheila) Guizzetti, her daughters: Peggy (Roy) Kunkel, Mary (Jud RIP) Bordman, Sandy (Craig) Carleton. Althea has 20 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, 2 more great-great grandchildren expected in 2020 & many nieces & nephews. Althea was preceded in death by her husband, John Guizzetti, her sons: Thomas, Allen, James, Robert and daughters: Dorothy and Linda. Services will be held at Visitation Church, at 3314 S. 58th Street, Tacoma, WA on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A rosary will precede the service at 10:30 a.m. Gaffney Funeral home is handling the funeral arrangements and Althea will be buried at Calvary cemetery in Tacoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , Visitation Catholic Church or school. We are grateful for the memories of her and the special place in her heart she had for each of us. She will be always loved, greatly missed, but never forgotten.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 12, 2020