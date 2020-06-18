Alton E. Speer
Alton E. Speer Alton E. Speer from Gig Harbor went to be with our Lord on April 26, 2020. He was born October 7, 1933 in Nashua, Montana to Douglas and Velma (Ruff) Speer. He attended Marysville High school before entering the National Guard and Navy where he served proudly for many years retiring as a Master Chief Petty Officer. Alton was married to Ila (Knapp) for 62 years. He became a Christian at 9 years of age and was active in his church. He volunteered with Citizens Against Crime for several years. Alton enjoyed chatting with friends and family as well as helping others, He was extremely fond of ice cream & cookies. He loved his cats. He enjoyed sharing his military experiences with other veterans, often reminiscing about deep sea diving in the Philippines and parachuting off the coast of Spain. Pleasurable times were spent riding his motorcycle and flying his airplane. He is survived by his wife Ila. Children: Christa Butters and Scott (Angie) Speer Sisters: Eileen (Greg) Hordyke and Judy Strand Grandchild Alexandra Great grandchild Landon. And many nieces, nephews and cousins. Absolutely excellent care received by American Lake Veterans Administration Blue team, Tacoma Visiting Angels and Multi Care Hospice. In Lieu of flowers a donation can be made to Disabled American Veterans of Bremerton Washington. Memorial will be held at a later date.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jun. 18, 2020.
