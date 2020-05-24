Alvin Hall 1SG Alvin Hall, Ret. U.S. Army was born April 21,1935 in Valdosta, GA and passed away in Tacoma, WA May 7, 2020. He is proceeded in death by Elsa, his lovely wife of 60 years and his son Robert. He is survived by his daughters Linda, Kathy and Angela, three grandchildren, one greatgrandchild, 1 son in law and several nieces and nephews. Alvin was a great man. He was much loved and will be missed. Alvin was laid to rest at Mountain View Funeral Home in Tacoma. For the full obituary and future memorial information please visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.