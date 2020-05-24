Alvin Hall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Hall 1SG Alvin Hall, Ret. U.S. Army was born April 21,1935 in Valdosta, GA and passed away in Tacoma, WA May 7, 2020. He is proceeded in death by Elsa, his lovely wife of 60 years and his son Robert. He is survived by his daughters Linda, Kathy and Angela, three grandchildren, one greatgrandchild, 1 son in law and several nieces and nephews. Alvin was a great man. He was much loved and will be missed. Alvin was laid to rest at Mountain View Funeral Home in Tacoma. For the full obituary and future memorial information please visit www.mountainviewtacoma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved