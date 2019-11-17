Home

Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
(253) 531-6600
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Fir Lane Memorial Park Funeral Home & Chapel
924 176TH ST E
SPANAWAY, WA 98387
Alvin Jorgenson


1943 - 2019
Alvin Jorgenson Obituary
Alvin Jorgenson Alvin H. Jorgenson, 76 years of age passed away November 11, 2019. Al was born January 21, 1943, and was raised in Graham, WA. where he graduated from Bethel H.S. in 1961. He is preceded in death by his parents, Herman Jorgenson and Paul and Ethel Lindberg. Al is survived by brother David Jorgenson (Linda) of Tacoma and Dennis Jorgenson (Trudy) of Eatonville, Daughter Terrie Sandwick (Dave) of Spanaway; Son Todd Jorgenson of Tacoma; Daughter Cheryl Main (Daryl) of Tacoma; Daughter Crystal Schaff (Ken) of Tacoma and four grandchildren. Al worked for the Carpenter's Union for many years and retired in 2001. He was known for his pitching on the men's softball summer league with Sprinker Rec and earned the name "Big Al". He was also a member of the Yelm Men's Golf Club (Tahoma Valley). Funeral to be held November 21, 2019 at 1:00 at Fir Lane Funeral Home and Memorial Park. 924 E. 176 St. Spanaway, WA. Funeral will be followed by a graveside service and reception.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 17, 2019
