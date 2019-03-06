|
Andrea (Kellam) Rahal Andrea was born San Diego, CA. May 20, 1948. She passed away, at home, surrounded by love on February 22, 2019. Andie leaves behind her loving husband Bob of 18 years, her daughter Jennifer Poskie and son Adam Pospychala (Chaundra). Surviving Andie is her brother David of San Diego, twin sister Paula of Tacoma, and sister Christian of Kent. Andie adored each of her 12 grandchildren. Our wish for Andie was hers, too, that she enjoys smooth sailing, with a stop on Calder's star, then on to Heaven. Memorial service will be held at Mountain View Funeral Home, in the Garden Chapel, Friday, March 8th at 3pm. Reception to follow in the Oak Room. In lieu of flowers, please consider The Children's Home Society, or Bread for Life. Full obituary online atwww.mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 6, 2019