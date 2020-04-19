Andrew Hansen Andrew C. Hansen, 33, passed away from blood clot complications March 7, 2020. Family was fortunate to be by his side. He is survived by parents Charlie and Susie Hansen, brothers Alex (Kelsey) and Joseph (Kristin), nephew Charlemagne, niece Claudia and extended family. Andrew was the proud owner of Tacoma Ghost Tours, drawing thousands to town and generously donating to a myriad of good causes. "One of the coolest donations!" Heaven must have needed a top tour leader. The business benefited greatly from its relationships with King's Books, Wingman Brewery, Stink and El Tufo, and above all, Brandy's Attic. Words cannot express the profound care and comfort provided by the Tacoma Fire Department, the LifeCenter Northwest organ donation staff, and the compassionate and brave MultiCare/Tacoma General staff, especially members of Team 1 Neuro Trauma I.C.U. As a donor, Andy's generosity continues. Notably, organ donation is possible for only 1% of all deaths. In his memory, please support the "Organ/Tissue donation awareness" program on your license tab renewal. Future memorial is to be determined.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 19, 2020.