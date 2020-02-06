Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Wingard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew Richard "Drew" Wingard III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew Richard "Drew" Wingard III Obituary
Andrew "Drew" Richard Wingard, III Andrew "Drew" Richard Wingard, III was a Gig Harbor Resident. Born 3-13-38 in Tacoma, WA to Dick & Emmeline Wingard. Passed away January 23, 2020 in Gig Harbor, WA. He graduated from Peninsula High School in 1956. He was Fire Chief for Gig Harbor for 23 years & retired in 1996. Family members include his wife Joyce, son David & Sabrina. Three grand-children and three great grand-children. He was a member of Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church. Celebration of Life service will be held February 8, 2020 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Chapel Hill Church in Gig Harbor. Remembrances may be made to 515 S. H. Street Tacoma, WA 98405.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -