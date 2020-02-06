|
|
Andrew "Drew" Richard Wingard, III Andrew "Drew" Richard Wingard, III was a Gig Harbor Resident. Born 3-13-38 in Tacoma, WA to Dick & Emmeline Wingard. Passed away January 23, 2020 in Gig Harbor, WA. He graduated from Peninsula High School in 1956. He was Fire Chief for Gig Harbor for 23 years & retired in 1996. Family members include his wife Joyce, son David & Sabrina. Three grand-children and three great grand-children. He was a member of Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church. Celebration of Life service will be held February 8, 2020 2:00 PM in the Chapel at Chapel Hill Church in Gig Harbor. Remembrances may be made to 515 S. H. Street Tacoma, WA 98405.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 6, 2020