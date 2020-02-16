|
|
ANell C. Rehberger 10/15/1925 - 02/11/2020 ANell C. Rehberger, age 94, died peacefully Tuesday, February 11, 2020 surrounded by family. She was a Tacoma resident her entire life and a member of Sacred Heart Church. She was self-employed, the co-owner with her husband, of A&K Grocery for 40 years. ANell was preceded in death by her husband, Richard. She is survived by her sons Mark (Nancy), John (Deann), Paul (Julie), 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren (and one on the way), all of whom thought the world of her. She will be greatly missed. Her family finds reassurance and strength in the legacy of love that she left with each of us. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Alovsius Chapel, Bellarmine Preparatory School on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 10:00 am, reception to follow on campus. A rosary will be recited Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 5:00 pm in the Chapel at Gaffney Funeral Home. Donations may be made in memory of ANell Rehberger, to Bellarmine Preparatory School, 2300 S Washington, Tacoma, WA 98405. Please visit www.gaffneycares.com to leave online condolences. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 16, 2020