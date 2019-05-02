Angel Arredondo Angel R. Arredondo, 89, lifetime Lakewood resident, formerly of Kingman, AZ, died on April 24, 2019, in Lakewood, WA. Mr. Arredondo was born May 22, 1929, to Ponciano and Carolina Arredondo in Durango, Mexico. He graduated from Mohave County Union High School in 1947 (Kingman, AZ) where he lettered in four sports. He especially enjoyed track and held three school records including one-mile record at his high school for two years. He also placed 2nd in State competition for the mile in high school. Upon graduation he was selected Outstanding Athlete. Angel joined the Army at age 18, where he met and married his wife, Ruth, a WAC, in Virginia. Together they had four children. Toni, Teri, Troy & Tami. They traveled the world throughout his career. Angel served in the Korean War and The Vietnam War. He graduated from Pacifc Lutheran University with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. He retired as a Chief Warrant Officer in 1970. It was in Lakewood, Washington where Angel and his family settled and made lifelong friendships. Angel enjoyed writing, family genealogy, and gardening, He was an exellent husband and father. Mr. Arredondo is preceded in death by his wife of 45 yrs, Ruth; and son, Troy; parents, Ponciano and Carolina Arredondo; siblings, Jess, Joe, Lucita Arredondo and Lucy Braithwait. Mr. Arredondo is survived by daughters, Toni, Teri and Tami; and one brother, Arturo (Dido) Arredondo. Angel is also survived by grandchildren, Regina, Celena, Grace, Michael and Anna; great-grandchildchildren, Juliette, Vincent and Elena. Military funeral service with Honors was held for Officer Arredondo at Mt View Cemetery Park where he was laid to rest beside his wife.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 2, 2019