Angel Valley On Sept 26, 2019 "Poppy" Randy Sousley of Green Valley, AZ died at the age of 65. Poppy was born on Oct 22, 1953 in Tacoma, WA. He graduated from Rogers High School in 1971. He worked at Simpson for 40 years before retiring. Poppy enjoyed flying, golfing, snowmobiling, and watching his Seahawks. He was best known for his colorful sense of humor and loud, contagious laugh. He is survived by 3 sons (Matt, Cy, Jacob), 12 grandbabies, 3 siblings and their families, and many lifelong friends. In lieu of cards/flowers, please send donations to the Green Valley American Legion Post 66.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 29, 2019
