Angela "Angie" Minor Lockridge Angie was born in Tacoma, WA March 18, 1961 and passed July 18, 2019. Angie was beautiful inside and out. Her presence was regal, honesty raw, her laugh infectious accompanied by a dope sense of humor. Upbeat and positive with words/sayings that tickled the spirit, Angie touched the lives of many and is sorely missed. She is survived by her son David Lockridge Jr. daughter Takisha Lockridge 10 grandchildren and a host of loved ones. Services will be held at Shilo Baptist August 9, 2019 at 11 am
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 6, 2019