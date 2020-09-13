1/1
Anita K. Champ
Anita K. Champ 02/19/19 - 08/28/20 Mrs. Anita Champ daughter of Henry and Helen Wegener was born in Chinook, MT and died in Olympia, WA. She graduated from Stadium High School (1936) and the University of Puget Sound (1941). She worked for the Tacoma School District for 30 years in elementary schools. She taught first graders how to read and all students how to enjoy the library. Preceded in death by Stanley G. Champ her husband of 60 years, she will be missed by daughters Susan Lay, Cailin McCoinnath; grandchildren Lisa (Monte) Gibbs, Kevin (Angela) Whalen, Joshua (Laura) Szurszewski, and great grandson Jeremiah Szursewski. Memories may be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 13, 2020.
