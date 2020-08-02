Anita Ruth (Cole) Ide In loving celebration of our "Grandma Max" who has joined her mother, father, sister, and twin brother in heaven. She is survived by her brother, Duane Cole. Anita ("Pann") passed away peacefully July 25, 2020 surrounded by the love of her husband of 66 years, William J. Ide, her five children, Linda, Gina, Sam, Lisa, Monica, her beloved grandchildren, Jessica, Hayley, Matthew Hanson, Kyle, Jacob, Nathan, Nicholas Ide, her son-in-law's, David and Gary, and her great grandchildren, Noah and Journey. Born in Sioux City, Iowa, Anita, a cheerleader, graduated from East High in 1951. She was married in 1954 after attending North Dakota University. Anita and Bill moved west with their growing family in 1960. Anita was a long-time member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church serving in the office for many years. She is a current member of First Lutheran Church. Anita has resided in University Place since 1962. "Mamama" loved lady bugs and hummingbirds, gnomes, Christmas, lily of the valley, Yahtzee, Andy Williams' music, Hawaii and her best friend Nora Arnold. But above all her family and faith were everything. A Memorial Service will be held at First Lutheran Church, Tacoma on August 4th at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Make a Wish Foundation or First Lutheran Church. We promise to keep her legacy of family and taking care of each other always. We love and miss you so much.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store