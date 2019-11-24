|
Anita Snow Anita Snow was born in Tacoma WA, and passed away November 2019 at age 93 in Vancouver, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School (Tacoma). She had an accounting/tax preparation business for many years. She enjoyed bicycling, ocean cruises, live theater, and watching the Mariners, Seahawks and tennis on TV. In keeping with Anita's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Interment will be at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Gig Harbor, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019