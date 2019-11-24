Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anita Snow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anita Snow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anita Snow Obituary
Anita Snow Anita Snow was born in Tacoma WA, and passed away November 2019 at age 93 in Vancouver, WA. She graduated from Lincoln High School (Tacoma). She had an accounting/tax preparation business for many years. She enjoyed bicycling, ocean cruises, live theater, and watching the Mariners, Seahawks and tennis on TV. In keeping with Anita's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Interment will be at Haven of Rest Cemetery, Gig Harbor, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -