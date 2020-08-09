Anita Wilton Glover Anita Marie (Wilton) Glover, 84, of Gig Harbor was born November 20, 1935, in Tacoma, WA, and went home to Jesus on June 30, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. She was the beautiful loving wife of 61 years to Bill Glover and proud mother of Tammie Larson (Greg), Bill Glover (Sally), and Dan Glover (Lori), all of Gig Harbor. Anita devoted her life to her family and was an amazing Grandma to Ryan, Rustin, Tyler and Carter Larson, and Beau, Chad, Jenni, Abby and Grady Glover. In 1977, she began a career at Tacoma Longshoremen Credit Union where she worked for 20 years, retiring as Manager. Truly beloved, Anita will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store