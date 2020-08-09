1/1
Anita Wilton Glover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Wilton Glover Anita Marie (Wilton) Glover, 84, of Gig Harbor was born November 20, 1935, in Tacoma, WA, and went home to Jesus on June 30, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. She was the beautiful loving wife of 61 years to Bill Glover and proud mother of Tammie Larson (Greg), Bill Glover (Sally), and Dan Glover (Lori), all of Gig Harbor. Anita devoted her life to her family and was an amazing Grandma to Ryan, Rustin, Tyler and Carter Larson, and Beau, Chad, Jenni, Abby and Grady Glover. In 1977, she began a career at Tacoma Longshoremen Credit Union where she worked for 20 years, retiring as Manager. Truly beloved, Anita will be missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved