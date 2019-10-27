|
Anitra Dezell Doyle Anitra Dezell Doyle, 43, of Tacoma, joined the angels in Heaven on Oct. 21, 2019. She was born on July 25, 1976 and was a proud member of the Eastside community. Anitra loved helping others and serving in her church at the Eastside Assembly of Believers. Anitra's wake will be held on Thurs. Oct. 31st between 4-8 p.m. as well as Funeral service on Fri. Nov. 1st at 11:00 a.m. Locations and details, including a full obituary, can be found on the Mountain View funeral home website: mountainviewtacoma.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019