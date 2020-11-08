1/
Sister Ann (Mary Daniel) O'Sullivan
1926 - 2020
Sister Ann O'Sullivan (Mary Daniel)
September 23, 1926 - October 29, 2020
Sister Ann O'Sullivan OP (Mary Daniel) died peacefully at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle, October 29, 2020. Sister Ann, a native of Ireland, entered the Dominican Sisters of Tacoma in 1951. She is predeceased by her parents Daniel O'Sullivan and Margaret O'Callaghan O'Sullivan. Due to COVID restrictions, the services will be private for the Tacoma Dominican Community only.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 6, 2020
My Heart is Saddened loosing a Dear Friend. But I know Sr.Anne is at Peace. Thank you for being A Friend to My Family and I. We All Loved You. I know you are Celebrating in Gods Kingdom. I know I will see you again, and I can hardly wait to see your smile. God Bless you and your Journey. May you Rest In Peace. I Love you Sr. ANNE O'SULLIVAN...
Robert E. Bockman Jr
Friend
