My Heart is Saddened loosing a Dear Friend. But I know Sr.Anne is at Peace. Thank you for being A Friend to My Family and I. We All Loved You. I know you are Celebrating in Gods Kingdom. I know I will see you again, and I can hardly wait to see your smile. God Bless you and your Journey. May you Rest In Peace. I Love you Sr. ANNE O'SULLIVAN...

Robert E. Bockman Jr

Friend