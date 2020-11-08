Sister Ann O'Sullivan (Mary Daniel)
September 23, 1926 - October 29, 2020
Tacoma, Washington - Sister Ann O'Sullivan OP (Mary Daniel) died peacefully at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle, October 29, 2020. Sister Ann, a native of Ireland, entered the Dominican Sisters of Tacoma in 1951. She is predeceased by her parents Daniel O'Sullivan and Margaret O'Callaghan O'Sullivan. Due to COVID restrictions, the services will be private for the Tacoma Dominican Community only. Online condolences and more information on her life can be found at www.gaffneycares.com
. Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund at 935 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.