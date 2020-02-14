Home

Anna Burke-Bell-Payne- Williams

Anna Burke-Bell-Payne- Williams Obituary
Anna Burke-Bell-Payne-Williams Anna Burke-Bell-Payne-Williams, born December 1, 1920, passed away on February 5, 2020 at home. She was in the care of her loving daughter, Barbara Bell. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Anna enjoyed the occupation of stenography and raising her four children. She is survived by her eldest son, Thom Bell, and only daughter, Barbara Bell; she had many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate to All Saints Episcopal Church in Tacoma, WA.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 14, 2020
